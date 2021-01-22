Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSXP. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In related news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.