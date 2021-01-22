Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Cap of $317,406.99

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $317,406.99 and $28.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,459.10 or 0.99947192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00025445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.16 or 0.00323797 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.40 or 0.00613996 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00158568 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002482 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002003 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00033204 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,447,837 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

