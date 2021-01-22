PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.67

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $2.60. PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 5,800 shares traded.

PHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.10 million and a PE ratio of -13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.69.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.45 million. On average, analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.