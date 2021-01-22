Pillar (PLR) Price Hits $0.0268 on Top Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 31.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Pillar has a total market cap of $6.94 million and $202,156.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.92 or 0.00574884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.62 or 0.04295625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016233 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

