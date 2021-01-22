Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) Shares Gap Down to $1.95

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.81. Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.09 million and a PE ratio of -21.98.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) (TSE:PNP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (PNP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PNP)

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sector with focus on technology. Pinetree Capital Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

