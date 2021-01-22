Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PNW. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America cut Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.78.

Shares of PNW opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $7,168,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

