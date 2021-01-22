Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PXD. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.32.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $130.00 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $147.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,293,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,471 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 349,858 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 956,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after purchasing an additional 127,755 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

