Piper Sandler Increases Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $90.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,584,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,110 shares of company stock worth $2,692,589. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

