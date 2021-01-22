Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report $60.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.58 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $143.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $266.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.53 million to $273.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $384.60 million, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $396.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 61,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,640. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $765.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $546,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 270,411 shares of company stock worth $1,242,629. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,971,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $914,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

