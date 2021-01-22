Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $79.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12. Plexus has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.87.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $214,111.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $78,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,087,064.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,627 shares of company stock worth $5,553,675. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Plexus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

