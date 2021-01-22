Polaris (NYSE:PII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $121.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $117.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.79 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90. Polaris has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,529 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after acquiring an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,909,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Polaris by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,149,000 after acquiring an additional 107,739 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

