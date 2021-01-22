Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Receives $17.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSTL. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,522.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

PSTL traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 66,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,614. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $154.87 million, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

