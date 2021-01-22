Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.75) Per Share

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Potbelly in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.64). William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Potbelly stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.60. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The company had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter worth about $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 12.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Potbelly in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

