PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $137.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PPG Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $143.53 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

