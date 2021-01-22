PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,777. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.42.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

