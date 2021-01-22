Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$206.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.21 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.86.

TSE:PVG opened at C$13.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.25. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$19.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

