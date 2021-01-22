Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

PRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

PRVL opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Prevail Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $787.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 559,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 273,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 190,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

