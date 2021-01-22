Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $17.24 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,677 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for 2.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Kellogg worth $17,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 274.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.18.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

