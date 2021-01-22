Professional Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 895 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11,901.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 48,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $267.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.91 and a 200-day moving average of $236.75.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

