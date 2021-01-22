Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 42,928 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,928 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 3.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 81,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 67,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.