Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will announce $4.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.22 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $8.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year sales of $19.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 million to $20.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.62 million, with estimates ranging from $16.69 million to $18.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

PFIE remained flat at $$1.07 on Friday. 129,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,945. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 113,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $89,687.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

