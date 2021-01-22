Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.38. Approximately 101,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 73,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

PROF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $506.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. Research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the third quarter worth $12,260,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 48.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 779,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the third quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 276.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

