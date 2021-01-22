ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading 0% Higher

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) shares shot up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.77 and last traded at $40.68. 242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

