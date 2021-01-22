ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.53

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 102643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

