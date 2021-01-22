ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of ProShares Ultra Gold worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGL opened at $65.39 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14.

ProShares Ultra Gold Profile

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

