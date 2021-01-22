ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading 5.5% Higher

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.15 and last traded at $47.99. Approximately 1,324,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,703,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 91.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 6,494.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

