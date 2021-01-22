ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.61 and last traded at $123.61. Approximately 4,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 9,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UMDD)

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

