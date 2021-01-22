ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.93

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 217534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 19.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 464.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 43,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 65.5% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 118,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 46,817 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

