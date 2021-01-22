ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PBSFY stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

