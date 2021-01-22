ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €15.00 by Warburg Research

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) has been given a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.35 ($15.70).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) stock opened at €13.76 ($16.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a one year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a one year high of €14.34 ($16.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is €13.55 and its 200 day moving average is €11.33.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

