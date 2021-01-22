ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s (PBSFY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.56.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

