Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) PT Raised to $167.00 at Craig Hallum

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $190.11 on Wednesday. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day moving average is $140.52.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

