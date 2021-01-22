Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Up 7.6%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) traded up 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.22. 1,694,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,543,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

PRVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $859.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 616.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 138,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 720,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

