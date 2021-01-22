ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 31,945 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 23,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.54 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.