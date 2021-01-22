Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Lifted by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 312.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.46. 23,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,875. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

