PUBLISH Price Tops $0.0019 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. PUBLISH has a market cap of $381,357.47 and approximately $36,075.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.45 or 0.00585149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00043592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.04 or 0.04141878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016431 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

