PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €87.60 ($103.06).

PUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of PUM stock opened at €87.66 ($103.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PUMA SE has a 1-year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 1-year high of €93.44 ($109.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €77.90.

About PUMA SE (PUM.F)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

