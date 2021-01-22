Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.55

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 179143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$63.45 million and a PE ratio of -116.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34.

About Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

