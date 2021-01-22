Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Issued By Oppenheimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.83 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $410.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

