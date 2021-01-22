Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $91.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 123.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

