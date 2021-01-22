Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SmartFinancial, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmartFinancial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $306.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.