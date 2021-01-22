Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for ManpowerGroup Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.91.

NYSE MAN opened at $94.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

