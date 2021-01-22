Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issued By William Blair

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MKTX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.82.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $514.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $554.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.50. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,521,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

