Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Lowered by Pi Financial

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Pi Financial cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$94.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.79 million.

NOA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.00.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$12.92 on Thursday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$15.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95. The company has a market cap of C$376.48 million and a PE ratio of 8.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total value of C$106,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,103,252.48. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.18 per share, with a total value of C$131,839.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$131,839. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,582.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.32%.

About North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

