Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) Decreased by Analyst

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$130.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.35 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OGC. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

OGC stock opened at C$2.38 on Wednesday. OceanaGold Co. has a one year low of C$1.16 and a one year high of C$4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -9.92.

In other news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,960.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

