QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 7.2%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $48.59. 15,992,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 31,746,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

