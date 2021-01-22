Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES) dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 8,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

About Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES)

Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.

