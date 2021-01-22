RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 824,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 820,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

RADA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $450.36 million, a PE ratio of 172.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. Analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 109.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

