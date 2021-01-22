Radiant Creations Group (OTCMKTS:RCGP) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Radiant Creations Group Inc (OTCMKTS:RCGP) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 21,799 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 18,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

About Radiant Creations Group (OTCMKTS:RCGP)

The Radiant Creations Group, Inc develops and markets proprietary scientific technologies and cosmetics, and over-the-counter personal enhancement products and devices over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary products, which include anti-aging and revitalizing skin cream under the Radiant Creations label.

