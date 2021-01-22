Raj M. Dani Sells 11,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CFO Raj M. Dani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PING opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -459.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 2,105.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 830,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after purchasing an additional 795,005 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Ping Identity by 58.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 700,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 188.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after purchasing an additional 579,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PING. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Pritchard Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

